Caden Prieskorn News: Agrees to deal with Denver

Prieskorn signed a contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Prieskorn went unselected in April's NFL Draft but subsequently inked a deal with Detroit. He was waived May 12 before landing with the Broncos on Tuesday. Prieskorn will try to carve out a spot on Denver's roster after compiling 850 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons at Ole Miss.