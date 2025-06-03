Caden Prieskorn News: Agrees to deal with Denver
Prieskorn signed a contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Prieskorn went unselected in April's NFL Draft but subsequently inked a deal with Detroit. He was waived May 12 before landing with the Broncos on Tuesday. Prieskorn will try to carve out a spot on Denver's roster after compiling 850 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons at Ole Miss.
