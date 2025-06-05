Cam Hart News: On the field for OTAs

Hart (shoulder) has been participating in the Chargers' offseason team activities.

The cornerback suffered a shoulder injury during Los Angeles' 32-12 wild-card loss to the Texans in January, and he had to exit the game and go to the locker room. Now that he's back, he should be in line for a bigger role in 2025. The 2024 fifth-round pick is projected as a starter this year after only starting seven games, regular season and playoffs, as a rookie.