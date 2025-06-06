Cam Smith News: Seeing action in OTAs

Smith (shoulder) has been a participant during the Dolphins' offseason training activities, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smith missed Miami's final five games last season after landing on IR due to a shoulder injury. The South Carolina product also began the campaign on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue, so health will be a big priority for the cornerback this year. Smith worked in a rotational role and contributed on special teams when he was able to play last season, and he figures to take on a similar role in 2025.