Christian Harris Injury: Out until training camp

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday that Harris (calf) is expected back for training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris suffered a calf injury last summer and missed Houston's first 13 games of the 2024 season. He was able to return for Week 15 and also played in both of the Texans' postseason contests. However, the linebacker still isn't healthy, though it does sound like the team expects Harris to be ready ahead of Week 1. Harris is the Texans' top backup linebacker behind starters Henry To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair.