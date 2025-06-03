Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Fotheringham headshot

Cole Fotheringham Injury: Waived with injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

The Broncos waived/injured Fotheringham (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Fotheringham attended Denver's rookie minicamp and subsequently inked a contract with the club, but he'll now hit the waiver wire. It's unclear what type of injury he's dealing with. Fotheringham's exit Tuesday cleared room on the Broncos' roster for the signing of another tight end, Caden Prieskorn.

Cole Fotheringham
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now