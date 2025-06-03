Cole Fotheringham Injury: Waived with injury designation

The Broncos waived/injured Fotheringham (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Fotheringham attended Denver's rookie minicamp and subsequently inked a contract with the club, but he'll now hit the waiver wire. It's unclear what type of injury he's dealing with. Fotheringham's exit Tuesday cleared room on the Broncos' roster for the signing of another tight end, Caden Prieskorn.