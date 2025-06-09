Cole Fotheringham Injury: Waived with injury settlement

Fotheringham (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement by the Broncos last Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The settlement allows Fotheringham to play in 2025 if he can find an opportunity with another team, though the nature and severity of his injury remain unclear. The tight end spent time on the Raiders' and Texans' practice squads in 2024 and last caught an NFL pass in 2023. For his career, Fotheringham has one catch for six yards on 21 offensive snaps.