Cooper Hodges Injury: Reverts to PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Hodges (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to Jacksonville's PUP list Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hodges suffered a knee injury last November and was waived with a failed physical designation Wednesday. The third-year guard wasn't claimed off waivers, so he's now reverted to the Jaguars' PUP list. It's unclear how far along Hodges is in his recovery from the knee issue.

Cooper Hodges
Jacksonville Jaguars
