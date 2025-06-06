Cooper Hodges Injury: Reverts to PUP list

Hodges (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to Jacksonville's PUP list Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hodges suffered a knee injury last November and was waived with a failed physical designation Wednesday. The third-year guard wasn't claimed off waivers, so he's now reverted to the Jaguars' PUP list. It's unclear how far along Hodges is in his recovery from the knee issue.