Darius Alexander Injury: Not participating in OTAs

Alexander (undisclosed) worked on the side with trainers during Thursday's OTA session, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, coach Brian Daboll didn't comment on Alexander's status, with the team's OTAs slated to resume June 9. The 2025 third-rounder has size (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) and athleticism (4.95-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical jump), though he didn't start until his fifth season at Toledo in college. In the pros, he'll have a chance for at least a rotational role once he can get on the field.