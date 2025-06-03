Fantasy Football
David White headshot

David White Injury: Let go by Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

White (knee) was waived by the Jaguars on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

White is still recovering from a torn ACL, which he suffered in June of 2024, and he will now potentially be looking for another opportunity elsewhere. The wide receiver has yet to make his professional debut after wrapping up his collegiate career with Western Carolina in 2023.

David White
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
