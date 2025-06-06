Derion Kendrick Injury: Participating in OTAs
Kendrick (knee) has been taking part in the Rams' offseason training activities.
Kendrick tore his ACL last July and missed the entire campaign. He had been slated for a prominent role after totaling 49 tackles and 10 defensed passes, including one interception, while playing in all 17 regular-season games in 2023. If Kendrick is able to fully return from the injury, he could again be in line for a significant role, though Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon may be ahead of him on the cornerback depth chart.
