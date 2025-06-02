Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Divaad Wilson headshot

Divaad Wilson News: Lands in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Wilson signed with the Lions on Monday.

The cornerback has appeared in seven NFL games across two seasons with the Cardinals and Giants, playing 33 special-teams snaps against just 26 defensive snaps in 2024. Wilson has 10 career tackles (eight solo) and a pass breakup. In Detroit, he could compete for a depth role on the outside behind projected starters D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold.

Divaad Wilson
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now