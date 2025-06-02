Divaad Wilson News: Lands in Detroit
Wilson signed with the Lions on Monday.
The cornerback has appeared in seven NFL games across two seasons with the Cardinals and Giants, playing 33 special-teams snaps against just 26 defensive snaps in 2024. Wilson has 10 career tackles (eight solo) and a pass breakup. In Detroit, he could compete for a depth role on the outside behind projected starters D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold.
