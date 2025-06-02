Fantasy Football
Emari Demercado headshot

Emari Demercado News: Healthy for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Demercado (back) is participating in voluntary OTAs, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

Demercado missed the final four games of the 2024 season due to a back injury that required him to be placed on IR, but he's now back on the field for OTAs. He looked impressive as a change-of-pace option behind James Conner and Trey Benson in 2024, averaging a tremendous 9.3 YPC in a small sample size of 24 carries for 223 yards and one score (13 regular-season contests). Arizona looks set to carry an essentially identical backfield depth chart into the 2025 campaign, positioning Demercado to compete for a similar No. 3 role in which his efficiency on limited touches can shine.

