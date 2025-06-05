Ernest Jones Injury: Progressing well in recovery

Jones' recovery from offseason knee surgery is "going as planned," Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The inside linebacker, who signed a three-year, $33-million extension with the Seahawks in March, is participating in individual drills but not yet team drills during OTAs, per Condotta. Jones made 94 tackles in 10 games with Seattle last year after being traded by Tennessee. He has recorded over 100 tackles in three straight regular seasons.