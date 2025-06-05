Menu
Ernest Jones headshot

Ernest Jones Injury: Progressing well in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 6:08am

Jones' recovery from offseason knee surgery is "going as planned," Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The inside linebacker, who signed a three-year, $33-million extension with the Seahawks in March, is participating in individual drills but not yet team drills during OTAs, per Condotta. Jones made 94 tackles in 10 games with Seattle last year after being traded by Tennessee. He has recorded over 100 tackles in three straight regular seasons.

Ernest Jones
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
