Gavin Holmes Injury: Cut by Detroit

Holmes (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Lions on Monday.

The cornerback, who initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, will now revert to the team's injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed by other clubs, meaning he'd need an injury settlement to play in 2025. Holmes suited up for 30 games over his last two college seasons, 2023 and 2024, at Texas, recording 30 total tackles and five pass breakups.