Germaine Pratt News: Being released by Bengals

Pratt is being released by Cincinnati on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pratt officially requested a trade in February, but the Bengals weren't able to find any suitable partners to this point in the offseason, leading to the longtime starter now being released. Still heading into just his age-29 season, Pratt led Cincinnati with a career-high 143 tackles (80 solo) in 2024 across 17 regular-season appearances, while also logging two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He'll likely be looking for a long-term contract with his next team.