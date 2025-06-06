Grayson Murphy News: Healthy for OTAs

Murphy (knee) has been participating in Miami's offseason training activities, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Murphy joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent last August but didn't get to see any action during the regular season, as he injured his knee in a preseason contest and missed the entire campaign. According to Perkins, Murphy tallied 3.0 sacks during practice Tuesday, so he seems to be making a good impression. Murphy will be competing for a depth role at outside linebacker during training camp.