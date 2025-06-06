Ife Adeyi News: Cut by Philly

The Eagles waived Adeyi on Friday.

Philadelphia had signed Adeyi on Wednesday, but the team waived the wideout just two days later to make room on the roster for running back Keilan Robinson. Adeyi wasn't drafted this April after compiling 30 catches for 271 yards and a touchdown while adding nine rushes for 76 yards and another touchdown with Sam Houston as a senior. He ran 4.35 (4.28 unofficial) in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, so he could be an intriguing option for organizations looking to invest in a speedy young receiver.