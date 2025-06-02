Jadon Janke Injury: Let go by Green Bay
Janke (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Packers on Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
If the wide receiver goes unclaimed, he'll revert to Green Bay's injured reserve list, at which point he'd need an injury settlement to play in 2025. The South Dakota State product played his last collegiate season in 2023, and he has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Jadon Janke
Free Agent
