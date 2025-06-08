Jalen Ramsey News: Not expected to attend minicamp

Ramsey is not planning to attend the Dolphins' mandatory minicamp during the coming week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It was reported in mid-April that Ramsey and the Dolphins were mutually interested in parting ways via a trade, and that sentiment doesn't seem to have changed on either side. Though a deal hasn't come to fruition yet, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post suggested in late May that the Rams, Cowboys and Commanders could be possible suitors. Per Rapoport, Ramsey is planning to stay away from the Dolphins until the situation is resolved.