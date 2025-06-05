Jaylon Johnson News: Participating in OTAs

Johnson (quadriceps) is participating in OTAs, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun Times reports.

The cornerback suffered the quad injury in the third quarter of Chicago's season finale in January against Green Bay. The 2020 second-round pick of the Bears signed a four-year, $76-million extension with the team in March of 2024, and he has started all 70 games he's played in during his pro career. He was a Second Team All-Pro in 2023 when he finished with 10 pass breakups, including four interceptions, and a forced fumble.