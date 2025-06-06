Jaylon Thomas News: Healthy for OTAs

Thomas (undisclosed) has been taking part in Houston's offseason training activities, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Thomas didn't play at all last season, as he landed on IR prior to the start of the campaign due to an undisclosed issue. The SMU product has been working with the Texans' second-team offensive line during OTAs, per Wilson, so he appears to now be healthy. Thomas has played just three offensive snaps as a pro (in 2023 with the Giants) but is trying to land a spot on Houston's roster.