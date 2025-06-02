Jedrick Wills Injury: Planning to sit out most of 2025

Wills, who is a free agent, plans to sit out most of the 2025 season to fully recover from multiple knee injuries suffered over the previous two seasons, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Schultz noted that Wills could opt to sit out the entirety of 2025. Wills was the No. 10 overall pick by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft, but his career has halted in recent years due to lingering knee issues. He suffered an MCL injury in November 2023 and has dealt with complications and aggravations ever since, appearing in just 13 of a possible 34 games since the start of the 2023 campaign.