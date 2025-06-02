Jeremiah Martin Injury: Waived with injury settlement
Martin (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement by the Packers on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The settlement allows the defensive end to play this season if he can find an opportunity with another team. Martin played his last collegiate season in 2022 with Washington and has not yet appeared in an NFL regular-season game.
Jeremiah Martin
Free Agent
