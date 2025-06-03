Fantasy Football
Jimmy Horn Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Horn suffered a hamstring injury at Panthers' OTAs and didn't practice Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carolina used the 208th overall pick in April's NFL Draft to select Horn out of Colorado. The rookie is expected to serve as a situational deep threat and potential return man behind wide receivers Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan.

