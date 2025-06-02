Fantasy Football
Jonah Williams Injury: Working on the side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Williams (knee) is working on the side during OTAs, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

The starting right tackle was placed on injured reserve on Christmas Eve last year after aggravating a right knee injury that limited him to just six games in 2024. Williams did start all six games he appeared in, and he has started all 70 games he's played in across a five-year career with the Bengals and Cardinals. Arizona signed Williams to a two-year, $30-million deal last offseason, so the team will likely try to make good on its investment this fall.

