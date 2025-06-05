Josey Jewell News: Participating in OTAs

Jewell (head) is participating in OTAs, Jeff Hawkins of The Charlotte Post reports.

The linebacker had to miss the last two games of 2024 after suffering a concussion. He finished 2024 with 97 tackles (51 solo), including 3.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, including an interception, and two fumble recoveries in 12 games. Jewell recorded over 100 tackles in three of the four seasons before that, all with Denver.