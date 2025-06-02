Fantasy Football
Josh Thompson News: Signs with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Thompson signed with the Falcons on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The safety appears to be healthy again after getting waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement by the Falcons last September, though his injury remained undisclosed. Thompson last appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2022 with the Titans, when he suited up for six games, played on 83 special-teams snaps and made four tackles (two solo).

