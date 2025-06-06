Kalel Mullings News: Recovered from core surgery
Mullings (abdomen) has been participating in OTAs.
Mullings was limited at rookie minicamp earlier in May while recovering from core muscle surgery, but the rookie sixth-round pick appears to have shed those limitations at OTAs. He'll be competing in camp against Julius Chestnut and Tyrion Davis-Price for a depth role in a Titans backfield led by Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now