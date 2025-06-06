Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Kalel Mullings headshot

Kalel Mullings News: Recovered from core surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Mullings (abdomen) has been participating in OTAs.

Mullings was limited at rookie minicamp earlier in May while recovering from core muscle surgery, but the rookie sixth-round pick appears to have shed those limitations at OTAs. He'll be competing in camp against Julius Chestnut and Tyrion Davis-Price for a depth role in a Titans backfield led by Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

Kalel Mullings
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now