Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Keilan Robinson headshot

Keilan Robinson News: Claimed by Eagles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 2:10pm

Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Eagles on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson didn't take long to latch on with a new team after being waived by the Jaguars on Thursday. The 2024 fifth-round draft pick will compete for a spot on the Eagles' roster in camp, with Robinson's best chance of sticking around coming via his ability on special teams, where he can contribute as a kick returner and gunner.

Keilan Robinson
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now