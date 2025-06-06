Keilan Robinson News: Claimed by Eagles

Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Eagles on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson didn't take long to latch on with a new team after being waived by the Jaguars on Thursday. The 2024 fifth-round draft pick will compete for a spot on the Eagles' roster in camp, with Robinson's best chance of sticking around coming via his ability on special teams, where he can contribute as a kick returner and gunner.