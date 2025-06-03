Fantasy Football
Kevin Zeitler headshot

Kevin Zeitler Injury: Managing hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Titans coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday that the team is taking it slow with Zeitler (hamstring) during offseason work, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Callahan pointed out that Zeitler is a known commodity as a 35-year-old veteran, and the Titans don't need to see much of him during padless practices. Zeitler missed the Lions' divisional-round loss to the Commanders back in January after he was injured in the Week 18 regular-season finale. Zeitler will man right guard in Tennessee this coming season after inking a one-year, $9 million deal.

Kevin Zeitler
Tennessee Titans
