Kion Smith News: Getting long look at OTAs
Smith (knee) has been getting an "extended look" during Miami's offseason team activities, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Smith tore his ACL during a preseason game last August and missed the entire 2024 season. The offensive lineman is now healthy again and has "performed reasonably well" during OTAs, per Perkins. Smith is competing for a depth role and a spot on the Dolphins' 53-man roster.
