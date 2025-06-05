Marcus Davenport Injury: Participating in OTAs

Davenport (triceps) is a full participant in OTAs and is expected to be ready for the start of the season, Jimmy Liao of USA Today reports.

The defensive end suffered a triceps injury in Week 3 last year that ended his season, and he continues to wear a wrap on his left elbow, per Liao. Davenport has played in just six games over the last two seasons due to injuries, and he signed a one-year deal for the third offseason in a row in March. Despite his injury issues, Davenport is in line to start on Detroit's defensive line across from Aidan Hutchinson.