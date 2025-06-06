Markees Watts News: Taking part in OTAs
Watts (knee) has been participating in the Buccaneers' offseason training activities.
Watts landed on IR due to a knee injury ahead of Week 6 last season, and though he was designated to return in late November, he was never activated. The third-year linebacker is seemingly back to full health given his participation in OTAs and will have a chance to compete for a spot on the Bucs' 53-man roster. Watts played almost exclusively on special teams when healthy last season, and he'd likely do the same in 2025 if he makes the team.
