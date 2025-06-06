Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Micah McFadden headshot

Micah McFadden News: Healthy to begin OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

McFadden (neck) has been practicing with the Giants' first-team defense in OTAs, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

McFadden missed the final two games of the 2024 season, but the starting linebacker has returned to full health to begin offseason team activities. In addition to featuring in the base defense, McFadden was part of the Giants' dime package in practice. He has exceeded 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons.

Micah McFadden
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now