Michael Pittman Injury: Avoids serious injury
Pittman left Thursday's practice with knee soreness, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Pittman was down on the field for a few seconds after suffering the injury and then limped to the sidelines. While the issue appeared alarming, Pittman was diagnosed with soreness and has avoided serious injury. Chappell suggests that Pittman will sit out minicamp, but no official timeline has emerged.
