Nazeeh Johnson News: Sees more action in 2024
Johnson finished the regular season with 56 tackles (33 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups across 16 games and six starts.
The 2022 seventh-round pick, who missed 2023 with a torn ACL and barely played as a rookie, saw extended action when Jaylen Watson was out for 11 games with a fractured fibula-tibia. Even with Watson back, Johnson played on 51 defensive snaps in the Chiefs' first two playoff games. Johnson will be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning Kansas City can match any offer from another team.
