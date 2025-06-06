Menu
Netane Muti News: Taking part in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Muti (shoulder) has been participating in the Lions' offseason training activities, John Maakaron of SI.com reports.

Muti spent all of last season on IR due to a shoulder injury after signing with the Lions in February. He's presumably now healthy given his participation in OTAs. Maakaron notes that Muti has been working with Detroit's second-unit offensive line, which coincides with the expectation that he'll work in a backup role if he makes the team.

Netane Muti
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
