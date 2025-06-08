Nick Chubb News: Expected to join Houston

The Texans plan to sign Chubb on Monday pending a successful physical, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chubb suffered a season-ending foot fracture in mid-December, and he became a free agent after his contract with the Browns officially expired in March. The 29-year-old did not undergo surgery this offseason, so Monday's physical will provide some important clarity as the Texans look to bolster their rushing game. Chubb also missed the first six games last season while recovering from a torn left ACL suffered in September 2023. The four-time Pro Bowler's production plummeted last season with the least efficient campaign of his career, logging 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns. He's now set to join a running back room headlined by another notable veteran in Joe Mixon, who tallied 245 carries for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns during his first season in Houston in 2024. The Texans have last year's No. 2 running back Dameon Pierce along with rookie fourth-rounder Woody Marks on the roster as well. Given the wear and tear Chubb has sustained over the last couple of year and pending a successful physical, he'll likely vie with Pierce for a role as the primary backup behind Mixon this coming season.