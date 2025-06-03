Nolan Smith Injury: Recovering well from surgery

Smith (triceps) said Tuesday that his rehab is going well, and he expects to be "striking" next week, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Smith suffered a torn triceps in the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. The 2023 first-rounder had a breakout second NFL season, recording 42 tackles (21 solo), including 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season contests. He then tallied 4.0 additional sacks during the playoffs. Smith is expected to serve as Philly's top edge rusher following the departures of Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff and Brandon Graham.