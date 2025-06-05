Quincy Riley News: Participating in OTAs

Riley (undisclosed) is participating in OTAs.

The cornerback and fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft missed a rookie minicamp session in May because he was recovering from offseason surgery. Saints coach Kellen Moore did not reveal the specific injury, though he did say it was unrelated to the ankle issue from Riley's college career at Louisville. The rookie might have a chance to compete with Ugo Amadi for New Orleans' slot corner role in 2025.