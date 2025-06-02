Ronald Darby News: Hanging up his cleats

Darby informed the Texans of his plans to retire Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darby inked a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Texans back in March but is now opting to hang up his cleats at 31 years old. Darby appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars last season, making 12 starts. He was a second-round pick, at No. 50 overall, by the Bills in 2015 and played his first two seasons in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in August 2017. He spent the next three seasons in Philly before bouncing around to Washington, Denver, Baltimore and Jacksonville. During his 10-year career, Darby appeared in 118 games (107 starts) and finishes with 447 tackles (381 solo), and 106 pass breakups, including eight interceptions. He won one Super Bowl with the Eagles during the 2017 campaign.