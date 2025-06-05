Menu
Rylie Mills Injury: Back from ACL injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2025 at 4:16pm

Mills (knee) was getting "half speed work" in during OTAs on Thursday, Corbin Smith of emeraldcityspectrum.com reports.

The defensive tackle and fifth-round pick appears to be back after missing Notre Dame's final three games during the College Football Playoff with what was at the time an undisclosed injury. Since then, it's been confirmed as an ACL injury, for which he underwent surgery, per Smith. Mills should be able to compete for a rotational role on Seattle's defensive line.

Rylie Mills
Seattle Seahawks
