Tee Higgins News: Prioritizing injury avoidance

Higgins said Wednesday at voluntary OTAs that he's adapted his offseason practice regimen to focus on preventing injuries, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Higgins, who inked a massive four-year, $115 million deal with the Bengals in March, said that in addition to focusing on strength and speed, his goal this offseason has been to "get my muscles right" and break his trend of lower-body soft-tissue injuries. Such issues forced him to miss five regular-season games in both 2023 and 2024. Even if he plays a full 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career, Higgins could have a tough time repeating his per-game efficiency from 2024, when he tallied 73 catches for 911 yards (on 109 targets) and a career-high 12 touchdowns across 12 appearances. A portion of Higgins' production can be attributed to Joe Burrow leading the league in pass attempts while struggling to compensate for Cincinnati's porous defense, which allowed 25.5 points per game. The Bengals failed to substantially revamp the defense this offseason, though, which could set the stage for a similar script in 2025, especially with Ja'Marr Chase and TE Mike Gesicki having re-signed to provide complete continuity on offense.