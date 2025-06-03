Tommy Tremble Injury: Expected back by during preseason

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Tuesday that Tremble (back) is expected to retake the field during the preseason but isn't likely to be ready for the start of training camp, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Tremble underwent surgery to address a back issue mid-May and while it was initially reported that he was on track for the start of training camp, it sounds like the veteran tight end's recovery will stretch until late August. That opens the door for second-year pro Ja'Tavion Sanders and rookie fifth-rounder Mitchell Evans to compete for expanded first-team reps, and potentially even expanded regular-season roles if they can impress in those opportunities. Tremble is the best blocker of Carolina's tight end corps, which will assure him a significant role on offense once fully healthy.