Trenton Irwin News: Signs with Jacksonville

Irwin and the Jaguars agreed on a contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Irwin will head to Jacksonville after spending the 2024 campaign with the Bengals and Panthers, reeling in three of 10 targets for 15 yards over seven games with Cincinnati. The wide receiver will look to impress this summer in order to potentially snag an active roster spot with the Jaguars in 2025.