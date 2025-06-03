Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trenton Irwin headshot

Trenton Irwin News: Signs with Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Irwin and the Jaguars agreed on a contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Irwin will head to Jacksonville after spending the 2024 campaign with the Bengals and Panthers, reeling in three of 10 targets for 15 yards over seven games with Cincinnati. The wide receiver will look to impress this summer in order to potentially snag an active roster spot with the Jaguars in 2025.

Trenton Irwin
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now