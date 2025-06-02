Tyrion Davis-Price News: Finds work with Tennessee

The Titans signed Davis-Price to a two-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 24-year-old running back was the 93rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the 49ers but carried the ball just 40 times for 120 scoreless yards (3.0 YPC) in seven regular-season games across two seasons with the team. He appeared in one regular-season contest with the Eagles last year, rushing three times for seven yards. Davis-Price will try to win a job behind Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Julius Chestnut in Tennessee.