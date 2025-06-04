Fantasy Hockey
A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer Injury: Game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2025 at 8:58am

Greer (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus Edmonton on Wednesday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Greer missed Florida's morning skate, so Jesper Boqvist skated on the fourth line in his place. If Greer ends up missing the Stanley Cup opener, then Boqvist will probably end up serving in that role for the game. Greer has two goals, three points, 10 PIM, 11 shots, 45 hits and seven blocks across 12 playoff appearances this year.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
