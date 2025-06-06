A.J. Greer Injury: Not available for Game 2
Greer (lower body) has been ruled out for Game 2 in Edmonton on Friday, but he could return for Game 3 in Florida on Monday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Greer has missed two of the last three games, managing to play only 4:16 in the finale versus Carolina on May 28. The 28-year-old has two goals and one assist in 12 playoff games. Look for Jesper Boqvist to remain in the lineup on the fourth line with Greer's absence.
