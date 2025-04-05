Aleksander Barkov Injury: Set to miss more time

Barkov (upper body) will not play against Ottawa on Saturday but could return by the end of next week, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Barkov could return before Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) but put them on similar timelines. Barkov should be available for the beginning of the playoffs. He has 19 goals and 48 assists in 64 games this season. Due to Barkov's absence, Sam Bennett will take over as the first-line center.