Connor Brown Injury: GTD for Wednesday

Brown (illness) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers on Wednesday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Brown wasn't available for Tuesday's practice as a result of his illness. The Oilers can ill afford to lose Brown as a useful depth piece on the right side in the bottom six, as they'll already be without Zach Hyman (upper body), who underwent surgery last week. Game 1 will take place in Edmonton.